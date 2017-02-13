Kelsea Ballerini knows she has a wedding to plan — but first, she’s rocking the Grammys stage.

Ballerini, 23, told E! News on the Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday that she’ll wed her fiancé, singer-songwriter Morgan Evans, “this year.”

Still, exact details are “nonexistent so far” because the “Grammys had to come first,” Ballerini said, adding, “I haven’t started planning a wedding yet, but it’ll happen.”

The country star, who is also performing at the show, brought her mother and Evans along as her dates, and she joked that the latter (the “really hot Australian”) was “probably making friends with everyone.”

Evans proposed to Ballerini on Christmas Day last year, with a cushion-cut diamond complete with a halo of diamonds on a diamond band.

The pair began dating in March after meeting while Ballerini was hosting an awards show in Australia.

She previously told PEOPLE of planning the nuptials, “This year’s so hectic with music that, I don’t know, I don’t think it’ll be a big priority for us quite yet.”

Ballerini is nominated for best new artist at this year’s Grammys, following a breakout 2016 and a No. 1 country single.