Keith Urban Didn't Call Nicole Kidman for Months Because He Thought She Was Out of His League

Keith Urban had a good reason for not calling now-wife Nicole Kidman after they first met – and it will make you say “awww.”

Earlier this week, Kidman revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that Urban didn’t reach out to her for four months after they exchanged numbers.

“That’s the longest story,” Urban told CBS on the red carpet before the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. “Have you ever met anyone who you thought was just completely out of your league?”

The 49-year-old elaborated, “I’m just saying, imagine that you’ve never met anybody like that, that’s where I was at. It’s true, it’s true – that’s why I didn’t call.”

Kidman said that she had “such a crush” on Urban, but claimed “he wasn’t interested in me. It’s true!”

“He didn’t call me for four months,” she explained.

The couple wed in 2006, and share two children: Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6.

While chatting with DeGeneres, Kidman, 49, also revealed that Sunday Rose wanted to be her father’s date for music’s biggest night, as she’d be overseas for the BAFTAs.

Kidman immediately shut it down though, explaining, “Cause she’s 8 and they use inappropriate language, Ellen!”