Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Team Up for a Trippy Grammys Duet

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

They entered the night as competitors — both were nominated for best country solo performance — but they ended it as collaborators. Country stars Keith Urban, 49, and Carrie Underwood, 33, teamed up Sunday night at the Grammy Awards for an energetic performance of “The Fighter,” their duet which was released via Urban’s Ripcord album.

The two recently toured Australia together, where the upbeat tune made its live debut, and the rehearsal paid off. Their time on stage positively infectious. In front of a trippy LED light display, they danced and smiled their way through the duet and ended the performance with a friendly hug.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

It remains to be seen whether Urban or Underwood will take home the golden gramophone for their shared category.

Underwood, a seven-time Grammy award winner wasn’t nominated elsewhere this year but Urban finds his name in two other contests: best country song (“Blue Ain’t Your Color”) and best country album (Ripcord).