Hear Her Roar! Katy Perry Will Perform at the 2017 Grammys

By @DLAW1988

Posted on

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Singer Katy Perry performs onstage at 2016 Children's Hospital Los Angeles "Once Upon a Time" Gala at The Event Deck at L.A. Live on October 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

The Grammys will hear Katy Perry roar.

The Recording Academy announced Monday night that Perry will perform at this Sunday’s ceremony. The singer then confirmed the news by retweeting the announcement with a raised hand emoji.

Perry, who has 13 career Grammy nominations, is returning to the Grammys stage as a performer for the fifth time, having last done so in 2015.

The Academy also announced that Demi Lovato will join Andra Day, Tori Kelly and Little Big Town in a performance celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Bee Gees’ seminal disco classic, Saturday Night Fever.

First-time nominees Lukas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini are also slated to make their debut on the Grammy stage,

This is just the latest addition to the star-packed lineup, which already includes John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Bruno Mars, Adele, and, reportedly, Beyoncé.

James Corden is hosting the 59th annual Grammys, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.