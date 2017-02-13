Katy Perry Reveals Why You’ll See a Different Side of Her in Her New Music — and Why She Went Blonde

Katy Perry has come a long way since her “I Kissed a Girl” days.

The pop star’s new single “Chained to the Rhythm” made its live debut at the Grammy Awards on Sunday and broke Spotify’s streaming record — and according to her, there’s plenty more where that came from.

“I’m ready to ride 2017,” Perry, 32, told the People/Entertainment Weekly Network on the red carpet, noting that her new single is just “the first taste of a lot of different flavors” on her upcoming new album.

“Obviously, you’re going to get all that fun, kind of ‘me,’ fluffy stuff that you love. There are songs that are like ‘California Girls’ and ‘Teenage Dream,’ ” she said. “But I think there’s definitely another angle that you have yet to see because I just feel something totally different.”

As for what sparked the evolution?

“I don’t know it’s because I’m 32 or I’ve been doing this for a minute or I just decided to like, wake up a little bit more, but the voice that I feel like I’ve found in the past year, I think “Chained to the Rhythm” is a good example of that — and then some other songs that are coming!” she explained. “So I’m very excited, I’m just going to let them roll out one by one and hopefully the people will love them.”

Watch our full Grammy Awards coverage, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

And of course, with Perry, new music also means a new hair color.

“Honestly, it was kind of the last hair color I haven’t done,” Perry said of her new platinum blonde locks. “So I was like: ‘I guess I’ll be blonde now!’ I guess this is it.”