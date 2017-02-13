Katy Perry Gives New Single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ Its Live Debut at the Grammys

Katy Perry took over the Grammys stage for the fifth time Sunday night, when she gave her new song “Chained to the Rhythm” its live debut.

The track officially debuted Friday, but Perry gave fans a chance to hear it early via music-playing disco balls she planted around the world.

The high-energy performance featured a house and fence with a series of dancers moving the set pieces across the stage. Perry, 32, wore a black and white pantsuit with white tennis shoes for the performance.

Although Perry wasn’t up for any awards this year — her last studio album, Prism, came out in 2013 — she’s been nominated 13 times in the past. She last performed at the Grammys in 2015 when she sang the ballad “By the Grace of God” alongside survivors of domestic violence.

Ahead of the performance, Perry told E! News from the red carpet that it would be “definitely unlike anything I’ve ever done.”

“Usually there’s a lot of dancers and things but it’s mostly just me,” she teased. “But it’s a different just me… just pay close attention to the narrative.”

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage!

Of her new music, Perry said, “I’m so proud of it. I think it’s definitely a new era for me. I call it an era of purposeful pop.”