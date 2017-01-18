John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban Will Perform at the 2017 Grammys

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

The first batch of performers for the Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday. John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban will perform at the telecast for the 59th annual installment of the event, slated for Feb. 12.

Other than Legend — whose album, Darkness & Light, was released in December, after the window for this year’s Grammys closed — all the performers announced Wednesday are nominated for awards. Metallica’s “Hardwired” is eligible for Best Rock Song, Underwood’s “Church Bells” is in the running for Best Country Solo Performance, and Urban’s Ripcord and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” are up for Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance, respectively.

Late-night personality James Corden will host the telecast, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. For more about the show, revisit the list of nominees, the acts eligible for Best New Artist, and EW’s picks for the the Grammys’ biggest snubs and most likely winners.