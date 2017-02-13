John Legend and Cynthia Erivo Honor Those We’ve Lost at Grammys

John Legend and Cynthia Erivo delivered a special In Memoriam performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, honoring the musical icons we’ve lost in the past year.

The two performed “God Only Knows,” the 1966 song written by Brian Wilson and Tony Asher for the Beach Boys.

Though last year’s Grammy Awards occurred weeks after David Bowie’s death, the 12 months since have seen many beloved performers die, including Prince, Merle Haggard, Leonard Cohen and George Michael.

Erivo was nominated and won for best musical theater album at this year’s Grammys for her role in The Color Purple, which also landed her the 2016 Tony Award for best actress in a musical. Earlier this week, news broke that she’d perform the lead role in the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic.

Though Legend won last year’s Best Song Written for Visual Media for Glory, the singer did not garner Grammy nominations this year. The La La Land star will be performing next at this year’s Oscars.

“Start a Fire,” the song Legend performs in La La Land, did not score a nomination but the star will step in for leads Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, performing both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars.”