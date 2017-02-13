Jessie J Is Rooting for ‘Bang Bang’ Collaborator Ariana Grande: ‘I’m So Proud of Her’

Ariana Grande‘s biggest fan? Jessie J!

The singer — who collaborated with Grande, along with Nicki Minaj, on the hit single “Bang Bang” — talked to the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network about how excited she was for Grande.

“Ariana being nominated twice; I’m so proud of her, she works so hard,” Jessie J says.

“Music is a feeling, and there are some people that can put how you feel into a lyric, and a melody to a lyric. And I think that’s the beauty of music, and I think it can take you to a place that not everyone knows how to be taken to. I think musicians are able to create a feeling in three minutes that someone needs for a lifetime.”

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Expect performances from Adele, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr. and a pregnant Beyoncé.

Several exciting collaborations will also take place: A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson Paak and Dave Grohl; Alicia Keys with Maren Morris; Lady Gaga with Metallica; and the Weeknd with “Starboy” conspirators Daft Punk.

