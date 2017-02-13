Jason Derulo Says American Airlines Made Amends for ‘Racial Discrimination’ Incident — But He Wants a Public Statement

Jason Derulo says American Airlines has “made amends personally” for an alleged “racial discrimination” incident — but the singer is waiting for a public statement from the company.

On the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet, the 27-year-old singer opened up about the recent incident in which he claimed multiple employees cursed at him during a dispute over baggage fees.

“They’ve made amends personally, but haven’t made amends publicly,” he told PEOPLE at the event on Sunday.

“I’m waiting on a statement that they said they would release. But we’ll see if that happens this week. I really hope so … I really hope it happens because I really would like to just be done with the situation.”

Derulo previously told PEOPLE that he was flying from Miami to Los Angeles with his entourage when the group decided that one person would stay behind and take the next flight in order to check all the luggage.

However, an airline source said that although the most elite passengers for American Airlines get three checked bags for free, Derulo’s friend tried to check 19 bags, leading to an additional charge.

“I’m never even gonna try to check 19 bags myself,” Derulo said on Sunday. “That’s just idiotic. So that story just doesn’t sound right.”

Adele Breaks Grammy in Half to Give to Beyoncé: ‘What the F— Does She Have to Do to Win?’

Derulo previously told PEOPLE that he and his crew refused to pay the $4,000 fee and asked to turn the plane around. The singer said that as he and his team disembarked, the captain came out and began cursing at them and ordering them off the plane.

The star lamented the situation in a now-deleted Instgaram post in which he described the incident as “racial discrimination.”

However, Derulo seemed eager to move on as he spoke to PEOPLE on Sunday, noting that he plans to release the music video for his latest single “Swalla” in just a few weeks.

“Definitely expect something serious for the video,” he said. “We are definitely taking it there.”

He said the collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign will “stop the world.”