Will James Corden Incorporate Carpool Karaoke into His Grammy Night Hosting Gig?

“They take so long to film, they take a long time to edit, and there’s never been one that’s been shorter than six minutes,” Corden, 38, says in the new issue of PEOPLE, “so there just really isn’t the time!”

Even so, The Late Late Show host has a special night evening planned. And though he hosted the Tony Awards back in June, Corden doesn’t think that experience will translate to his latest role as emcee.

“The Tonys is a more traditional hosting job; with the Grammys, you’re not in the show that much, just ushering stuff around,” he says of the show, which will feature performances by Adele, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica. “But we’re gonna try to make it as fun as a possible.”

So, has the award winner bounced any jokes off his family?

“Well, I don’t think I should be running them past my son!” quips the comedian, who with his TV producer wife Julia Carey has two children: son Max, 5, and daughter Carey, 2. “The truth is, it’s quite a tough room to do jokes in. You can’t really do comedy because it’s the Staples Center — it’s not that sort of show. Rather than try and think of jokes or laughs, we’re gonna try and think about how to make it fun and enthusiastic. I feel very nervous about it, very scared, but I’m gonna try and make it the best I can!”

For more from James Corden, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Between his own late-night show and Carpool Karaoke, Corden has worked with the biggest stars in music, including Adele, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars, Madonna, Sia, Gwen Stefani and Stevie Wonder.

But there’s at least one icon the host has yet to rub elbows with.

“I’ve never met Beyoncé,” he says of the “Formation” singer, nominated for a casual nine trophies on Grammys night. “I don’t know if I’ll get to, but hopefully!”

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.