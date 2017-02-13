James Corden’s Parents Spend Their 45th Wedding Anniversary at the Grammys

Nobody was more nervous about James Corden‘s debut as host of this year’s Grammy Awards than his parents, Margaret and Malcolm Corden.

“We’re terrified really,” Margaret told Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell, during Sunday’s CBS pre-show, about her son’s emcee gig. “It’s something new, pretty special,” she added.

Fear wasn’t their only emotion: “We’re so proud of him” Malcolm said.

And not only were the proud parents dressed up for music’s biggest night, they also celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in a very special way — toasting the milestone from the awards show stage, as they pitched in with the opening monologue.

Along with a little help from Heidi Klum, Malcolm will stage a fun bit for a segment, which his wife admitted on the red carpet she “couldn’t give a monkey” about.

This isn’t the first time James has brought his parents along for a big event.

The 2016 Tony Awards host sweetly introduced his “mum and dad” during the telecast in October — and, as with the Grammys, his father assisted the Late Late Show host honor Broadway’s best by participating in his opening bit.

In addition, Margaret and Malcolm have become the Late Late Show‘s favorite correspondents: James previously sent them to cover the Super Bowl and received their dispatch from WWE’s Monday Night Raw.