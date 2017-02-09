People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Insta-Grammys: Who Would Sweep Music’s Biggest Night If Votes Were Based on Instagram Popularity

By @BrianneTracy

Posted on

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The Grammy Awards bring out the most buzzed about celebrities each year—both in the music industry and on social media.

Now the annual awards show is almost upon us, leading many to speculate on which nominees will take home the coveted gramophone statuettes.

But what would happen if Instagram—instead of the Recording Academy—were to determine the award winners based on their total numbers of likes, comments and mentions?

Well for starters, it’s no surprise that social media queens Beyoncé, Adele and Ariana Grande would get some serious praise.

Instagram shares exclusively with PEOPLE their Grammys rankings data featuring the top three most-buzzed about nominations per each of the top major award categories. Rankings are based on the total number of Instagram mentions for each song, record, album or artist either in captions or in comments on photos posted to Instagram since Grammy nominations were announced on Dec. 12.

And the Insta-Grammy goes to…

Song of the Year

1. “Formation” — Beyoncé

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

2. “Hello” — Adele

St. Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center / Jul 6

A photo posted by @adele on

3. “Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Album of the Year

1. Lemonade — Beyoncé

#LEMONADE The Visual Album. Available now on BEYONCE.TIDAL.COM

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

2. 25 — Adele

Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center / Nov 1

A photo posted by @adele on

3. Views — Drake

To the city I love and the people in it…Thank you for everything #VIEWS

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Best New Artist

1. The Chainsmokers

Welp, here's the nickelback x chainsmokers mashup that no one wanted.. how bow dah

A video posted by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on

2. Chance the Rapper

Same Drugs video at ChanceRaps.com

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

3. Anderson .Paak

Thank you so much for all your b day wishes, I'm going crazy all week!!!

A photo posted by Rocco Siffredi Of Soul Music (@anderson._paak) on

Best R&B Song

1. “Exchange” —Bryson Tiller

mood

A photo posted by pen griffey (@brysontiller) on

2. “Luv” — Tory Lanez

3… I'm not stopping till 9

A photo posted by torylanez (@torylanez) on

3. “Kiss It Better” — Rihanna

#ANTiversary 🎈

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Best Rock Song

1. “Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

see you soon. |-/ #AMAs

A photo posted by twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) on

2. “Blackstar” — David Bowie

3. “Hardwired” — Metallica

'Sup Copenhagen? 🇩🇰 #metallica #worldwired #MetInCPH 📸 Photo by @rosshalfin

A photo posted by Metallica (@metallica) on

Best Rap Song

1. “Famous” — Kanye West ft. Rihanna

my boys ❤️

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

2. “Hotline Bling” — Drake

👀👀👀

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

3. “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

I'm somewhere being colorful and adorable. 🖌: @eddleigh

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Best Rap Album

1. Views — Drake

🙏🏽

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

2. Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

Your boy is on the cover of the @billboard GRAMMYs Issue 😇😇😇

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

3. The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

Best Country Song

1. “Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw

This goes back to the Shotgun Rider tour! Photo by L. McCormack. #TeamMcGraw

A photo posted by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

2. “Vice” — Miranda Lambert

3. “Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

Now on to the nominees who have been getting the most fan love on Instagram since nominations were announced…

Most follower growth

1. Ariana Grande — Ariana Grande has gained more than 5 million followers.
2. Beyoncé — Beyoncé has gained more than 4.2 million followers.
3. Shakira  — Shakira has gained more than 3.2 million followers.
4. Drake — Drake has gained more than 2.4 million followers.
5. Demi Lovato — Demi Lovato has gained more than 2.4 million followers.
6. Rihanna — Rihanna has gained more than 2.1 million followers.
7. Adele — Adele has gained more than 1.6 million followers.
8. Justin Timberlake — Justin Timberlake has gained more than 1.3 million followers.
9. Twenty One Pilots — Twenty One Pilots has gained more than 600k followers.
10. Chance The Rapper — Chance The Rapper has gained more than 500k followers.

Top five most-followed 2017 GRAMMY nominees

1. Ariana Grande — More than 95.9 million followers.
2. Beyoncé — More than 94 million followers.
3. Demi Lovato — More than 53 million followers.
4. Rihanna — More than 48.8 million followers.
5. Justin Timberlake — More than 40.4 million followers.

Top three fan-favorites (based on IG mentions)

1. Ariana Grande
2. Adele
3. Rihanna

Top three fan favorites out of the best new artist nominees (based on IG mentions)

1. The Chainsmokers
2. Chance the Rapper
3. Anderson .Paak

Find out if Instagram’s most popular nominees will come out on top at the 2017 Grammy Awards airing live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.