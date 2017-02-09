Insta-Grammys: Who Would Sweep Music’s Biggest Night If Votes Were Based on Instagram Popularity

The Grammy Awards bring out the most buzzed about celebrities each year—both in the music industry and on social media.
Now the annual awards show is almost upon us, leading many to speculate on which nominees will take home the coveted gramophone statuettes.
But what would happen if Instagram—instead of the Recording Academy—were to determine the award winners based on their total numbers of likes, comments and mentions?
Well for starters, it’s no surprise that social media queens Beyoncé, Adele and Ariana Grande would get some serious praise.
Instagram shares exclusively with PEOPLE their Grammys rankings data featuring the top three most-buzzed about nominations per each of the top major award categories. Rankings are based on the total number of Instagram mentions for each song, record, album or artist either in captions or in comments on photos posted to Instagram since Grammy nominations were announced on Dec. 12.
And the Insta-Grammy goes to…
Song of the Year
1. “Formation” — Beyoncé
2. “Hello” — Adele
3. “Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
Album of the Year
1. Lemonade — Beyoncé
2. 25 — Adele
3. Views — Drake
Best New Artist
1. The Chainsmokers
2. Chance the Rapper
3. Anderson .Paak
Best R&B Song
1. “Exchange” —Bryson Tiller
2. “Luv” — Tory Lanez
3. “Kiss It Better” — Rihanna
Best Rock Song
1. “Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
2. “Blackstar” — David Bowie
3. “Hardwired” — Metallica
Best Rap Song
1. “Famous” — Kanye West ft. Rihanna
2. “Hotline Bling” — Drake
3. “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Best Rap Album
1. Views — Drake
2. Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper
3. The Life of Pablo — Kanye West
Best Country Song
1. “Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw
2. “Vice” — Miranda Lambert
3. “Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett
Now on to the nominees who have been getting the most fan love on Instagram since nominations were announced…
Most follower growth
1. Ariana Grande — Ariana Grande has gained more than 5 million followers.
2. Beyoncé — Beyoncé has gained more than 4.2 million followers.
3. Shakira — Shakira has gained more than 3.2 million followers.
4. Drake — Drake has gained more than 2.4 million followers.
5. Demi Lovato — Demi Lovato has gained more than 2.4 million followers.
6. Rihanna — Rihanna has gained more than 2.1 million followers.
7. Adele — Adele has gained more than 1.6 million followers.
8. Justin Timberlake — Justin Timberlake has gained more than 1.3 million followers.
9. Twenty One Pilots — Twenty One Pilots has gained more than 600k followers.
10. Chance The Rapper — Chance The Rapper has gained more than 500k followers.
Top five most-followed 2017 GRAMMY nominees
1. Ariana Grande — More than 95.9 million followers.
2. Beyoncé — More than 94 million followers.
3. Demi Lovato — More than 53 million followers.
4. Rihanna — More than 48.8 million followers.
5. Justin Timberlake — More than 40.4 million followers.
Top three fan-favorites (based on IG mentions)
1. Ariana Grande
2. Adele
3. Rihanna
Top three fan favorites out of the best new artist nominees (based on IG mentions)
1. The Chainsmokers
2. Chance the Rapper
3. Anderson .Paak
Find out if Instagram’s most popular nominees will come out on top at the 2017 Grammy Awards airing live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.