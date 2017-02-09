Insta-Grammys: Who Would Sweep Music’s Biggest Night If Votes Were Based on Instagram Popularity

The Grammy Awards bring out the most buzzed about celebrities each year—both in the music industry and on social media.

Now the annual awards show is almost upon us, leading many to speculate on which nominees will take home the coveted gramophone statuettes.

But what would happen if Instagram—instead of the Recording Academy—were to determine the award winners based on their total numbers of likes, comments and mentions?

Well for starters, it’s no surprise that social media queens Beyoncé, Adele and Ariana Grande would get some serious praise.

Instagram shares exclusively with PEOPLE their Grammys rankings data featuring the top three most-buzzed about nominations per each of the top major award categories. Rankings are based on the total number of Instagram mentions for each song, record, album or artist either in captions or in comments on photos posted to Instagram since Grammy nominations were announced on Dec. 12.

And the Insta-Grammy goes to…

Song of the Year

1. “Formation” — Beyoncé

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 7, 2016 at 5:50pm PST

2. “Hello” — Adele

St. Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center / Jul 6 A photo posted by @adele on Jul 8, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT

3. “Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 21, 2016 at 2:26pm PDT

Album of the Year

1. Lemonade — Beyoncé

#LEMONADE The Visual Album. Available now on BEYONCE.TIDAL.COM A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 23, 2016 at 6:53pm PDT

2. 25 — Adele

Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center / Nov 1 A photo posted by @adele on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

3. Views — Drake

To the city I love and the people in it…Thank you for everything #VIEWS A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 24, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

Best New Artist

1. The Chainsmokers

Welp, here's the nickelback x chainsmokers mashup that no one wanted.. how bow dah A video posted by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

2. Chance the Rapper

Same Drugs video at ChanceRaps.com A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

3. Anderson .Paak

Thank you so much for all your b day wishes, I'm going crazy all week!!! A photo posted by Rocco Siffredi Of Soul Music (@anderson._paak) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:44am PST

Best R&B Song

1. “Exchange” —Bryson Tiller

mood A photo posted by pen griffey (@brysontiller) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

2. “Luv” — Tory Lanez

3… I'm not stopping till 9 A photo posted by torylanez (@torylanez) on May 12, 2016 at 6:39am PDT

3. “Kiss It Better” — Rihanna

#ANTiversary 🎈 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

Best Rock Song

1. “Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

see you soon. |-/ #AMAs A photo posted by twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) on Nov 20, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

2. “Blackstar” — David Bowie

3. “Hardwired” — Metallica

'Sup Copenhagen? 🇩🇰 #metallica #worldwired #MetInCPH 📸 Photo by @rosshalfin A photo posted by Metallica (@metallica) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

Best Rap Song

1. “Famous” — Kanye West ft. Rihanna

my boys ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

2. “Hotline Bling” — Drake

👀👀👀 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2016 at 5:44pm PDT

3. “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

I'm somewhere being colorful and adorable. 🖌: @eddleigh A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Jul 1, 2016 at 7:20am PDT

Best Rap Album

1. Views — Drake

🙏🏽 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

2. Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

Your boy is on the cover of the @billboard GRAMMYs Issue 😇😇😇 A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Oct 6, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

3. The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

Oh Northie!!! North fell and was crying so Potus gave her White House M&M's. She smiled when I opened the box but I wanted to save them for memories so wouldn't let her eat them so she cried again 😂 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

Best Country Song

1. “Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw

This goes back to the Shotgun Rider tour! Photo by L. McCormack. #TeamMcGraw A photo posted by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Jun 28, 2016 at 6:25pm PDT

2. “Vice” — Miranda Lambert

3. “Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

Now on to the nominees who have been getting the most fan love on Instagram since nominations were announced…

Most follower growth

1. Ariana Grande — Ariana Grande has gained more than 5 million followers.

2. Beyoncé — Beyoncé has gained more than 4.2 million followers.

3. Shakira — Shakira has gained more than 3.2 million followers.

4. Drake — Drake has gained more than 2.4 million followers.

5. Demi Lovato — Demi Lovato has gained more than 2.4 million followers.

6. Rihanna — Rihanna has gained more than 2.1 million followers.

7. Adele — Adele has gained more than 1.6 million followers.

8. Justin Timberlake — Justin Timberlake has gained more than 1.3 million followers.

9. Twenty One Pilots — Twenty One Pilots has gained more than 600k followers.

10. Chance The Rapper — Chance The Rapper has gained more than 500k followers.

Top five most-followed 2017 GRAMMY nominees

1. Ariana Grande — More than 95.9 million followers.

2. Beyoncé — More than 94 million followers.

3. Demi Lovato — More than 53 million followers.

4. Rihanna — More than 48.8 million followers.

5. Justin Timberlake — More than 40.4 million followers.

Top three fan-favorites (based on IG mentions)

1. Ariana Grande

2. Adele

3. Rihanna

Top three fan favorites out of the best new artist nominees (based on IG mentions)

1. The Chainsmokers

2. Chance the Rapper

3. Anderson .Paak

Find out if Instagram’s most popular nominees will come out on top at the 2017 Grammy Awards airing live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.