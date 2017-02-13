All of the Adorable Family Moments from the Grammys
From the Carters to the Khaleds, families came out to create some extra-cute Grammys memories
Posted on
More
Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen & More Are Freaking Out About Beyoncé's Grammys Performance
1 of 6
THE COOL KIDS
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hit the carpet with daughter Alabama Luella, 11, and son Landon Asher, 13.
2 of 6
COVERED IN KISSES
Blue Ivy Carter, 5, got a peck from dad Jay Z as she waited to watch her mom Beyoncé give an epic performance.
3 of 6
NEVER TOO EARLY
DJ Khaled and fiancée Nicole Tuck brought 3-month-old son Asahd to the awards in a super cute baby tux.
4 of 6
TWO OF A KIND
French Montana and son Kruz Kharbouch proved being a dapper gentleman runs in the family.
5 of 6
GLAM FAM
Sons Lazer, 2, and Lockett, 6, posed with DJ dad Diplo.
6 of 6
THINK PINK
Schoolboy Q matched his daughter Joy Hanley in a "Girl Power" hoodie.
See Also
More
Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen & More Are Freaking Out About Beyoncé's Grammys Performance
More
Adele Wins Grammy for Record of the Year, Wants Beyoncé to 'Be My Mummy'
'I Can't Possibly Accept This': Adele Dedicates Album of the Year Grammy to Beyoncé in Tearful Tribute