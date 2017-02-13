All of the Adorable Family Moments from the Grammys

From the Carters to the Khaleds, families came out to create some extra-cute Grammys memories

By @lydsprice

Posted on

More

1 of 6

Christopher Polk/Getty

THE COOL KIDS 

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hit the carpet with daughter Alabama Luella, 11, and son Landon Asher, 13.  

2 of 6

Kevin Mazur/Getty

COVERED IN KISSES 

Blue Ivy Carter, 5, got a peck from dad Jay Z as she waited to watch her mom Beyoncé give an epic performance

3 of 6

Steve Granitz/WireImage

NEVER TOO EARLY 

DJ Khaled and fiancée Nicole Tuck brought 3-month-old son Asahd to the awards in a super cute baby tux. 

4 of 6

Steve Granitz/WireImage

TWO OF A KIND 

French Montana and son Kruz Kharbouch proved being a dapper gentleman runs in the family. 

5 of 6

Lester Cohen/WireImage

GLAM FAM 

Sons Lazer, 2, and Lockett, 6, posed with DJ dad Diplo. 

6 of 6

 

THINK PINK 

Schoolboy Q matched his daughter Joy Hanley in a "Girl Power" hoodie.

See Also

More

More