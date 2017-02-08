Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 Grammy Awards

Get ready because music’s biggest night is upon us — the Grammy Awards!

The Recording Academy’s annual telecast will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Past Grammys have brought us incredible performances, iconic speeches and can’t-miss red carpet style (see Jennifer Lopez‘s belly baring dress from 2000!), and this year’s event is bound to be another unforgettable night.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big show.

Who’s performing?

Hello, it’s Adele.

The 25 diva will hit the Grammy stage in one of the most buzzed-about performances of the night.

The star-studded event will see other highly anticipated performances from Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Several exciting collaborations will take place: A Tribe Called Quest will perform with Anderson .Paak and Dave Grohl. Alicia Keys will perform with Maren Morris, Lady Gaga will duet with Metallica and the Weeknd will team with “Starboy” conspirators Daft Punk.

Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, and Gary Clark Jr. are also set to perform.

And the question on everyone’s mind — what about Beyoncé?

February just keeps on getting better thanks to Queen Bey, and here’s to hoping we get another look at her growing baby bump!

Beyoncé will reportedly perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards just over a week after announcing her second pregnancy.

Will Kanye West be there?

Kanye West has always been outspoken when it comes to standing up for artists he believes in —remember the Taylor Swift/Beyoncé moment?— and this time he’s taking a stand for Frank Ocean.

After news broke that Ocean’s two 2016 albums, Blonde and Endless, were ineligible for consideration for this year’s Grammy Awards due to a submission technicality, West said during one of his Saint Pablo Tour stops that he wouldn’t be attending the awards show.

Who’s hosting?

For the first time, late-night funnyman James Corden will take the stage as host of the Grammys.

Corden, 38, will likely try to keep the tone of the night light, but don’t expect to see his famous Carpool Karaoke segments reimagined for the show.

“They take so long to film, they take a long time to edit, and there’s never been one that’s been shorter than six minutes,” Corden told PEOPLE, “so there just really isn’t the time!”

Who’s nominated?

The night is likely going to be a Beyoncé vs. Adele showdown in the top categories.

Bey leads the pack with nine nominations, while Adele has five. Both singers will battle it out for the highly coveted Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year honors.

Drake and Rihanna each have nine nods due in part to their hit collaboration “Work.” West and Justin Bieber have also racked up several nominations.

Chance the Rapper made history with his seven award nominations including Best Rap Album, and five of them are for his streaming-only Coloring Book album. He’ll be going head-to-head with Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris and Anderson .Paak in the Best New Artist category.

Notably, David Bowie is nominated in five categories posthumously for his album Blackstar.

See the full list of nominees here.

Anything else to look out for?

Fans of hot new couple The Weeknd and Selena Gomez may be able to see the pair hit the Grammys together.

And, of course, you’ll want to catch the acceptance speeches! Remember Taylor Swift’s epic speech while accepting her award for album of the year at the 2016 Grammys?

And given the country’s current political climate, there’s bound to be some political statements.

From Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes to Ashton Kutcher at the SAG Awards, practically every awards show this year has seen celebrities replace their usual “Thank you’s” with a strong political message.