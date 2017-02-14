Elle King Admits to Being ‘High AF’ at Grammys: ‘Note to Self, Don’t Eat Pot Muffins Before’

To put it bluntly, Elle King was on another level at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

On Monday, the singer revealed she was “accidentally high AF” during music’s biggest night.

“Note to self, don’t eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet,” King, 27, wrote on Instagram along with a screenshot of herself during a red carpet interview.

At the star-studded soireé, King, who attended Sunday’s show with country star Dierks Bentley, exhibited flower power with her Teuta Matoshi gown and a Lirika Matoshi floral crown, which she now regrets choosing.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

Note to self, don't eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

Sometimes when you're accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don't realize you're A FUCKING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

This is what happens when you're accidentally rly stoned at the Grammys. You see something shiny, forget that you're on camera, then forget the question, then remember no one should ever let me be interviewed. #SorryMom #StonedAtTheGrammys A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage

“Sometimes when you’re accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don’t realize you’re A F–KING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you,” the daughter of actor Rob Schneider captioned her second marijuana-referencing screengrab.

King was nominated for best country duo/group performance for her duet with Bentley, “Different for Girls.”

“I thought it would be a cool collaboration,” Bentley, 42, told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “She’s who I wanted and I got her. It’s the perfect person with the right song. It’s not a standard country song. It took the right person to make it come alive, and she was the person so I got really lucky.”

King previously earned two nominations last year for “Ex’s & Oh’s” in the best rock song and best rock performance categories.