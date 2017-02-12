People

Last Minute Addition! Ed Sheeran to Perform at Grammys

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Alec Baldwin" Episode 1718 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Ed Sheeran performs on February 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Ed Sheeran has announced he will join the robust lineup of performers taking the stage at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The 25-year-old U.K. native posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, teasing the upcoming gig to his 7.2 million followers.

“Playing the Grammys tonight on cbs, tune in !” he wrote, sharing a photo of himself at what appears to be rehearsals for the Grammys telecast.

Playing the Grammys tonight on cbs, tune in !

A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Sheeran, a two-time Grammy winner, joins this year’s previously announced crop of Grammy performers, including Lady Gaga, Metallica, Adele, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, and Carrie Underwood. He is nominated by the Recording Academy this year as the songwriter of Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself.”

Upon the release of his latest single “Shape of You” in January, Sheeran scored his first No. 1 on the Billboard 100, additionally becoming the first artist to simultaneously debut two singles within the chart’s top 10, as his “Castle on the Hill” also bowed at No. 6.

Both tracks’ parent album, ÷, is set for release on March 3. Sheeran previewed the studio set as the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Watch the 59th Grammy Awards telecast Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS for Sheeran’s performance.