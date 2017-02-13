Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Shape of You’ at the Grammys, Goes Back to Basics with Loop Pedal

The loop pedal is back!

Just hours after Ed Sheeran stopped by Studio 8H to perform “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” on Saturday Night Live, the pop crooner took the Grammy stage to give a back to basics performance of his new hit single.

Clad in a simple black T-shirt emblazoned with the word “HOAX,” Sheeran took a cue from show opener Adele by relying purely on his vocals and a simple stage for his set. In direct contrast from his SNL performances where he was backed by a full band, Sheeran appeared solo for music’s biggest night—throwing it back to his early days by using his signature loop pedal to perform “Shape of You.”

The British singer started his performance by building the song up from a simple beat played on his guitar, which he embellished with background vocals before launching into the first verse. The camera cut to several overhead shots where the pedal and Sheeran’s footwork was visible, giving a glimpse as to how the singer was able to perform without a backing band.

And in typical Sheeran fashion, the singer opted to run offstage after he was done instead of standing for the cheering crowd’s admiration.

The singer was up for the song of the year award as a writer on Justin Bieber‘s Purpose hit “Love Yourself.” He currently has two Grammys to his name, both for “Thinking Out Loud” off 2014’s x.

Sheeran’s upcoming third album, ÷, arrives March 3.