Drake Wins Best Rap Song Grammy for 'Hotline Bling'

Drake’s meme-tacular “Hotline Bling” beat out a formidable field that also included Kanye West’s “Famous” and “Ultralight Beam,” Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem,” and Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All the Way Up” to win best rap song at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“Hotline Bling” also won best rap/sung performance; along with the best rap song win, they’re the second and third Grammy wins of his career and the first since he took home best rap album for Take Care in 2013.

The rapper posted to Instagram just before the start of the show, uploading a photo of himself with his hand in the air — he captioned the shot with a simple trophy emoji.

Drake is expected to skip the show, but a text exchange between the star and Chance the Rapper suggests he’s celebrating overseas.

Chance uploaded an Instagram photo of the exchange in which Drake wrote, “I AM IN MANCHESTER HAVING A DRINK FOR U BROSKI.”

Drake could have a big night: He’s also nominated for record of the year (for his chart-topping Rihanna collaboration “Work) and for album of the year (for his sprawling fourth album Views).

Drizzy’s 2015 hit and its iconic music video launched a torrent of memes — even then-candidate Donald Trump appeared in a parody on Saturday Night Live — and became one of the Toronto MC’s strongest chart showings, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100. But, though it seems like ancient history now that Drake notched a No. 1 of his own with 2016’s “One Dance,” “Hotline Bling” was notoriously denied the top spot on the chart when Adele returned in Nov. 2015 with her smash “Hello.”