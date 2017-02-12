DJ Khaled Is Pumped for Beyonce’s Grammy Awards Performance

DJ Khaled is giving thanks for his Grammy Awards nomination — and that he’s about to watch Beyoncé perform!

The rapper, who is nominated for best rap album for his record Major Key, talked to the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network ahead of the ceremony Sunday night.

“For me, I’m grateful, I’m embracing the moment, I’m inspired, I’m motivated, and that’s why I’m working on my new album. The minute I got nominated for my Grammy, I went in the studio,” Khaled says. “If we get a trophy, give thanks. But we got nominated, we won already.”

And he’s ready for an epic performance from Beyoncé.

“I’m excited to see my sis Beyoncé,” Khaled says.

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Expect performances from Adele, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr. and a pregnant Beyoncé.

Several exciting collaborations will also take place: A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson Paak and Dave Grohl; Alicia Keys with Maren Morris; Lady Gaga with Metallica; and the Weeknd with “Starboy” conspirators Daft Punk.

