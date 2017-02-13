David Bowie Wins 4 Posthumous Grammy Awards Before the Show

David Bowie is still racking up the awards over a year after his death.

The late music icon won four Grammys—including a statuette for best rock performance for his song, “Blackstar.”

The album of the same title, released just before his death in January 2016, nabbed the awards for best alternative music album, best recording package and best engineered album, non-classical.

The legend died on Jan. 10, 2016, following a private 18-month battle with cancer. He was 69.

Following Bowie’s death, fan tributes erupted around the world as his family – including wife Iman, son Duncan and daughter Alexandria – mourned their loss.

Congrats Best Alternative Music Album 'Blackstar' David Bowie #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Ix4Zih0gTp — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 12, 2017

At the 2016 Grammys, Lady Gaga honored Bowie with a moving tribute alongside legendary guitarist and Bowie collaborator Nile Rodgers.

Mother Monster sported a vibrant red wig, and belted out hits including “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Suffragette City,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fashion,” “Fame” and “Let’s Dance” before closing the electric set with the triumphant “Heroes.”

