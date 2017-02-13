David Bowie’s Son Celebrates ‘Blackstar’ Grammy Wins

David Bowie cleaned up at the Grammys Sunday when he was posthumously awarded five trophies for his final album Blackstar, released just days before his death in January 2016.

His son, Duncan Jones, celebrated the victories on Twitter and shared a photo of him with his father. “So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever. #grammys2017,” he wrote.

Before the ceremony even began, Bowie picked up four trophies for Best Rock Performance (“Blackstar”), Best Recording Package (Blackstar), Best Alternative Rock Album (Blackstar), and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (Blackstar). During the broadcast, “Blackstar” also won Best Rock Song.

Heading into the night, Bowie had only been awarded one competitive Grammy for Best Music Video in 1985. He had also won a lifetime achievement honor in 2006, but this was the first time one of his albums had been recognized by the Recording Academy.