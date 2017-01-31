Daft Punk and the Weeknd to Perform Together at 2017 Grammys

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Daft Punk are coming to a stage near you for the first time since 2014. The electronic duo will perform with the Weeknd at this year’s Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

Daft Punk last performed live at the 2014 Grammys, where they appeared with Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, and Nile Rodgers to play their hit “Get Lucky.” Though they haven’t put out any of their own new music since 2013’s Grammy-winning Random Access Memories, Daft Punk appears on two songs off the Weeknd’s most recent album, Starboy, which came out in November 2016. (Starboy was released after this year’s Grammy deadline, so it will be up for awards in 2018.)

The Recording Academy also announced a few additional performers for this year’s Grammys: A Tribe Called Quest will perform with Anderson .Paak and Dave Grohl, and Alicia Keys will take the stage with Maren Morris. These stars join the already announced group of performers including Adele, Bruno Mars, Metallica, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.