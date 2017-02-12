Clive Davis and Maxwell Talk the Past and Future of the Music Industry Ahead of the Grammys

What could be better than two music legends chatting at the Grammy Awards?

PEOPLE sat down with Clive Davis and Maxwell, who talked about enjoying life in the industry today.

“I think the thing that makes me the most happy is not necessarily the awards; that I can come and go and go through all my ups and downs and write about them — and there they are, they still remember you,” Maxwell says. “And that’s the most touching aspect. The fact that I can sit next to Mr. Clive Davis, and talk to you, not only about our beliefs and keeping the voices that are up there alive, and preserving and facilitating the future voices to come, so that the music doesn’t just fall away into nothing, into the robots, as I call them.”

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Expect performances from Adele, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr. and a pregnant Beyoncé.

Several exciting collaborations will also take place: A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson Paak and Dave Grohl; Alicia Keys with Maren Morris; Lady Gaga with Metallica; and the Weeknd with “Starboy” conspirators Daft Punk.

See the full list of nominees here.