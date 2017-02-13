Christina Grimmie Left Out of Grammys In Memoriam Tribute

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

John Legend’s emotional duet with Broadway actress Cynthia Erivo was one of the most emotional moments of Sunday’s Grammys telecast, but fans of late singer-songwriter Christina Grimmie weren’t happy with all aspects of the performance.

After Grimmie’s photo was omitted from the televised In Memoriam montage that played as Legend and Erivo sang the Beach Boys’ classic “God Only Knows,” Twitter users were quick to point out the omission — while also noting the absence of fallen icons such as Carrie Fisher, David Bowie, and Eagles frontman Glenn Frey.

Bowie, who won five posthumous Grammys at last night’s ceremony, and Frey were remembered as part of the In Memoriam segment at last year’s telecast, and Grimmie’s name was included on the Recording Academy’s website in a long list of featured artists and music professionals the industry lost between 2016 and 2017.

#GRAMMYs said they wanted to protect the music industry but didn't include Christina Grimmie, someone who was fatally hurt in the industry?? — juuzou (@Sawdah26) February 13, 2017

Hey, remember when Christina Grimmie was murdered outside of her show? Cause apparently no memoriams do. #GRAMMYs #RIP — monroe scott (@MonroeGScott) February 13, 2017

Last thing, it's a shame they didn't add Christina Grimmie in the "In Memoriam". That girl was so good to her fans & had a VOICE! #GRAMMYs — Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) February 13, 2017

The 22-year-old, a contestant on season 6 of the reality competition series The Voice, was shot and killed by a fan in June 2016 as she signed autographs after an Orlando concert. Grimmie’s brother, Marcus, reportedly tackled the gunman to the ground, though the assailant later killed himself at the scene.

Following her death, Grimmie’s fans and industry peers paid tribute to her talents, which she cultivated across a popular YouTube channel where she uploaded videos of herself singing both covers and original tunes. Before You Exit, the band Grimmie was touring with at the time she was killed, released a song dedicated to her memory in December, while stars like Ellen DeGeneres and her former Voice coach Adam Levine publicly remembered her earlier in 2016 — with the latter even offering to pay for her funeral.