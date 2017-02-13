Chrissy Teigen’s Drunken Post-Grammys Snapchats Are Pure Hilarity (and Couple Goals!)

Chrissy Teigen had a blast at the 2017 Grammys – and she ain’t sorry.

In a series of Snapchats taken late on Sunday night – following the Los Angeles ceremony during which Teigen’s husband John Legend performed – the model asked for an assist while attempting to remove her stunning jewelry.

“Okay, I’m home. We’re having ramen,” she declared in the first video, showing off her silky, orange outfit change.

By the next update, though, Teigen was laying down.

“I’m on the floor and John’s in charge of taking my jewelry off for [stylist Monica Rose]. Take it off John,” she said.

Teigen, 31, continued to narrate the whole ordeal, explaining, “Okay, he’s taking it off… Ow!”

In another video, the star asked Legend “Are you mad at me?”

He sweetly responded, “Why would I be mad at you? …You’re perfect.”

” ‘Cause I got drunk,” Teigen retorted.

Teigen’s hilarious documentation of her evening certainly jibed well with the social media queen’s followers. In response to one user who wrote “John taking off Chrissy’s jewelry as she’s drunk on the floor on snap rn is the best thing ever,” Teigen responded, “Thank u I agree.”

Thank u I agree https://t.co/QSYArW2GrF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

On Monday morning, Teigen shared a video update on Snapchat and Twitter, writing, “How am I feeling, you ask.”

How am I feeling, you ask pic.twitter.com/OTeuWy041B — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

In response to a photo of her carrying around a part of A Tribe Called Quest’s performance set, she noted, “This is when it all went downhill for me.”

This is when it all went downhill for me https://t.co/j4sHGWFdGc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

I don't feel good — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

Teigen stunned in a black, mesh cut-out gown on the red carpet at Staples Center, and wore her lob as waves. Her burnt orange look from the Sunday night GQ party was a Paule Ka long sleeve satin wrap dress, cinched at the waist with a tan and gold belt.