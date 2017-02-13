Chance the Rapper Wins Best Rap Album Grammy: 'It's Another One, Baby!'

Chance the Rapper won the Grammy for best rap album on Sunday night, rising above a crowded field that also included Kanye West, Drake, DJ Khaled, Schoolboy Q, and De La Soul.

“It’s another one, baby!” the 23-year-old musician yelled to the crowd after thanking his team, his family and friends in his acceptance speech.

“I didn’t think we were gonna win this one,” Chance said.

The win marked Chance’s third for the evening. Earlier in the show, the “Blessings” rapper accepted the award for best new artist. Before the show began, Chance nabbed the Grammy for best rap performance for his hit track “No Problem.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage.

What 2017 Nominees Wore To Their First Grammys

Chicago’s 23-year-old hip-hop phenomenon continued his rapid ascent, scoring the coveted award over genre titans like West and Drake. The ebullient MC turned heads with his third mixtape — including those at the Recording Academy who, despite their assertion that it had nothing to do with Chance, changed their eligibility rules for this year’s event to allow streaming-only albums to contend for awards.

The artist won best new rapper, beating out other hopefuls such as country breakouts Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini, hip-hop/soul fusionist Anderson Paak, and electronic music powerhouses the Chainsmokers.

Before the show, the rapper nabbed the award for best rap performance thanks to his track “No Problem.”