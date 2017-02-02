Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson, and Little Big Town to Perform at Grammys

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

The lineup for the Grammys telecast continues to swell. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, and Gary Clark Jr. will perform at the awards show on Feb. 12.

Some of the newly announced performers could have massive nights at the show. Following last year’s Coloring Book, Chance is up for seven awards, including Best Rap Album and Best New Artist. (“I just love every facet of his performances,” the show’s host James Corden recently told EW.) Simpson could take home Album of the Year and Best Country Album for A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. And Bell, who will perform with Clark at the show, is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Americana Album.

“We take pride in our ability to elevate the best in music while, at the same time, introducing audiences to sounds and songs they’d previously not heard,” said Recording Academy president Neil Portnow. “As fans’ access to music has increased, so has their appetite for variety expanded. This year’s lineup already reflects that — and we’re still not done!”

Airing Feb. 12 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, the Grammys performance roster also includes Adele, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. And earlier this week, the Recording Academy announced some buzzy collaborations: A Tribe Called Quest will take the stage with Anderson .Paak and Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys will perform with Maren Morris, and the Weeknd will team with “Starboy” conspirators Daft Punk.