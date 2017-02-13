Chance the Rapper Delivers Emotional Performance at the Grammys

Chance the Rapper brought a slice of the Windy City to the Staples Center when he performed at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old took to the stage with Kirk Franklin, his cousin Nicole and a full choir to perform “How Great” and “All We Got.”

From the start, Chance rapped passionately with a white-robed chorus behind him. He appeared emotional as he performed “How Great” and he danced (and rapped) alongside Franklin energetically.

The performance was just one component of a banner night for the seven-time nominee, who contended for best new artist, best rap album, and more — and won big.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

The musician won the Grammys for best new artist, best rap performance (for “No Problem”) and best rap album (for Coloring Book).

Chance’s moment in the spotlight capped a Grammys quest he began almost exactly a year ago: On “Ultralight Beam,” the opening track from Kanye West’s album The Life of Pablo, the Chicago MC rapped, “I met Kanye West, I’m never going to fail / He said let’s do a good ass job with Chance three / I hear you gotta sell it to snatch the Grammy.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage!

Chance’s performance also continued another personal saga of his: To play every song off his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book on television.