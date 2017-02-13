How Grammy Wins Helped Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris and More Artists Boost Their Spotify Streams

It’s obvious conventional wisdom that winning a Grammy has a positive impact on an artist’s career. But in an age where Americans are by and large consuming music via streaming service, we can now see the extent of that impact in what is basically real time. Below, check out the artists who benefitted the most from the Grammys bump in Spotify streaming numbers.

Maren Morris

The best country solo performer‘s duet with Alicia Keys caused streams for her song “Hero” to skyrocket. Spotify reports that the track saw an astonishing 2884 percent increase after her win.

William Bell

Bell, who won his first Grammy at 77 Sunday night for This Is Where I Live, experienced a 680 percent jump in his Spotify streams after he performed his blues standard, “Born Under a Bad Sign” with Gary Clark, Jr. during the broadcast.

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo, who performed the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” with John Legend for the Grammys’ “In Memoriam” segment, tied with Bell for the night’s greatest jump in total streams, with a 680 percent increase.

Sturgill Simpson

Simpson, who picked up a Grammy for best country album for his full-length A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, saw a corresponding 346 percent jump in Spotify streams after he received his award and performed “All Around You.”

Morris Day

The incomparable Morris Day and the Time took to the Grammys stage to perform a Prince tribute that included their hit “Jungle Love,” resulting in a 344 percent boost to their streaming numbers.

Chance the Rapper

Chance had a pretty good night Sunday. He won Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, performed “How Great” and “All We Got” with Kirk Franklin, and experienced a 206 percent boost in his streaming figures.