Céline Dion Reveals Her All-Time Favorite Grammy Awards Moment — from 24 Years Ago!

Céline Dion has attended countless award shows over the years, but that doesn’t mean the shine ever wears off.

Speaking to the People/Entertainment Weekly Network at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the star opened up about how she was feeling going into the evening.

“Glamorous, sexy, feminine, in charge, powerful, in love with my husband still, my children waiting for me at home,” she gushed. “Sky’s the limit!”

“I’m excited because I love the business so much,” she continued. “I love music. Beyoncé‘s going to perform, many, many others will as well, so I’m happy to be here.”

Watch our full Grammy Awards coverage, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

And while Dion, 48, said “pretty much all” of her award show memories over the years have been amazing, there’s one in particular that stands out: Winning the 1993 Grammy award for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal for her “Beauty and the Beast” duet with Peabo Bryson, the soundtrack to the 1991 Disney animated film.

“That was a big, big moment,” she admitted.