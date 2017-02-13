Céline Dion Opens Up About Her First Year Without René Angélil: ‘There’s Days That I Feel It’s Not Happening’

Céline Dion lost her husband just over one year ago, but she says René Angélil is still with her in spirit.

Speaking with Nancy O’Dell on the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday, the 48-year-old pop icon admitted that it’s been a difficult year, but she and her three children with Angélil — René-Charles, 15, and 6-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — are doing “really well.”

“There’s days when I feel that it’s been three years, and there’s days that I feel it’s not happening,” Dion said. “He’s always with me, and I know that he’s very proud that we’re back in the industry.”

The French-Canadian singer has been keeping busy with her music: After completing a French album last year, she’s working on an English album on top of continuing her Las Vegas residency and going back on tour.

When O’Dell said she wished Dion was singing at this year’s Grammys, Dion admitted that although she would love to perform, she was just happy to be back.

“It’s hard for me not to sing,” she said. “It’s been a while; it’s exciting to be here.”

However, the five-time Grammy winner did stun on the red carpet in a green gown with a plunging neckline and high slit.

Angélil, who was Dion’s manager of 21 years, died of throat cancer in Henderson, Nevada, on Jan. 14, 2016. He was 73.

Footage from his funeral showed Dion and the couple’s three children saying their final goodbyes at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica, the same parish in which Dion and Angélil were married.

That emotional moment was one of several featured in a retrospective piece Dion shared at the end of 2016. Also included were Angélil’s memorial in Las Vegas, Dion’s powerful first performance back on The Colosseum stage in Vegas on Feb. 23, 2016, as well as the Billboard Music Awards in May — during which she received the Icon Award from her eldest son.

“My voice does not resonate without you,” Dion said at the video’s conclusion. “You have made my childhood dream come true. I hope I have inspired you to reach out for yours.”