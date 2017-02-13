12 Things Twitter Thinks CeeLo's Grammys Outfit Looks Like

The inimitable CeeLo Green arrived at the Grammy Awards Sunday night in … well, some kind of style. Opinions are varying wildly as to what it might really be.

Golden arrival @grammysawards2017 #ceelogreen A video posted by Mikkel (@mikkelstargate) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

At least one person has identified Green’s look as that of a new character he’s debuting, “Gnarly Davidson.” The night prior to the Grammys, his look was an all-black affair with a lighted faceplate, but for the actual event, he seems to have gone with a look that has Twitter grasping for the most apt analogue.

Cee Lo really out here lookin like the Golden Army from Hellboy 2 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/12Zx0Mb8Yv — Tar Vizsla (@wtfisjustin) February 13, 2017

Hellboy 2 is kind of an obscure reference.

cee lo green look like the thing #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ze6nCfGepS — young sosa (@chulomang) February 13, 2017

Maybe this one’s a little more accessible.

Cee Lo Green out here looking like a Goron from Legend Of Zelda. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Y1oq29YoXx — ㅤ (@fkajack) February 13, 2017

This one wins the nostalgia vote, at least — N64, anyone?

why does ceelo green look like he's about to announce his role in the next avengers pic.twitter.com/cVlYRMPPGN — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) February 13, 2017

But would he be the hero or villain?

Cee lo dressed like the mini gold Buddha statue pic.twitter.com/EtQXI2no0b — YL Rondo (@Blvcklefty) February 13, 2017

Good luck getting close enough to rub his belly, though.

Cee Lo Green looks like he's ready to take on the Power Rangers… pic.twitter.com/tybAK2KnYc — chrstphr (@LasagnaEveryDay) February 13, 2017

He’s a little late for the upcoming Power Rangers reboot, but maybe he can get in in time for the sequel?

I edited Ceelo Green into the background of pics of Trump in his apartment and holy shit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VurY7DMJ1w — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) February 13, 2017

Maybe he’s just trying to fit in with the current administration.

Tell me why CeeLo Green looks like the Golden Snitch from Harry Potter #GRAMMYs #ceelogreen pic.twitter.com/4JMeqrXoFd — Johan Casal (@JohanCasal) February 13, 2017

If you catch him, he’s worth 150 Grammy points.

He could also be angling for a role in one of the new Star Wars films.

Cee Lo dressed like the gold Chipotle burrito pic.twitter.com/xNLwWLFsJF — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 13, 2017

Now we’re just hungry.

CeeLo Green really came to the #GRAMMYs as an Oscar smh pic.twitter.com/IgskyL1Zhc — 14 Top 10s btw (@cheapthriIlss) February 13, 2017

Twist: He’s dressed as a different award.

Why is CeeLo Green dressed like a Ferrero Rocher 😂💀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Cx63rr77Qg — ㅤP (@xPTvo) February 13, 2017

Still hungry.