Carrie Underwood on Taking a Break to Be a Mom and Wife: ‘I Want Whatever I Do Next to Be Amazing’

Carrie Underwood is one of country’s biggest superstars — but right now, she’s enjoying a little time off.

“We just wrapped up the Storyteller Tour and I feel like my life right now, creatively, is kind of a blank space,” Underwood told the People/Entertainment Weekly Network at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she teamed up with Keith Urban for an energetic performance of “The Fighter,” their duet which was released on his Ripcord album.

“I’m really excited about that, because you don’t know where you’re going to go,” she continued. “I’m nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing, so I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play. I’m kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!’ ”

And Underwood, 33, who shares 23-month-old son Isaiah with her husband Mike Fisher, 36, doesn’t hold back when it comes to cheering on her NHL star hubby.

“I’m like: ‘Yeah! Get ’em!’ ” said Underwood of watching her husband play for the Nashville Predators. “I’m screaming at the TV, or if I’m there I’m screaming and yelling at the refs. It’s good. I’m in it!”

So do she and Fisher have a budding hockey star on her hands with baby Isaiah?

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to play some hockey at some point in his life,” she said with a laugh. “He’s about to turn 2 and we’ll see what happens after that! You never know. It’s up to the good lord.”