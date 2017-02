We already told you, but Carrie Underwood looks fantastic in her stunning red Elie Madi gown at the Grammy Awards. And the Internet totally agrees.

Carrie underwood looks stunning pic.twitter.com/HeBIcVGJck — Country Music Quotes (@Country_Voices) February 13, 2017

@carrieunderwood Could NOT be any more perfect pic.twitter.com/E7VGPZmJvV — Jason Sellers (@jsel23) February 13, 2017

How to slay a red carpet: BE CARRIE UNDERWOOD 😍🔥#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mXDfuUJFok — Carrie Underwood ✨ (@CarrieClique) February 13, 2017

goal: to have legs half as nice as carrie underwood — Rachel Ellis (@ThatsSoRaachel) February 13, 2017

Personally, we thought the red dress was the better look, but you can’t deny she also looked great onstage with Keith Urban.

find me a more perfect human than @carrieunderwood . do it, you won't #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/bOSjp1yQsL — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) February 13, 2017

But back to that red dress:

CARRIE UNDERWOOD WINS BEST DRESSED OMG EVERYONE ELSE CAN GO HOME 💃🏻✨ #GRAMMYs #ERedCarpet @carrieunderwood — Sam LaCour (@samklac) February 12, 2017

can you believe carrie underwood invented the over the shoulder pose at the grammy's pic.twitter.com/B8dw8tne1V — erin (@songslikethis_) February 13, 2017

^Citation needed, but plausible.

Congrats on killing it, Carrie.