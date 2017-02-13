Carrie Underwood Reveals What She Learned from Keith Urban About Balancing Her Family and Career

Carrie Underwood has learned a thing or two from Keith Urban while on tour!

The “Church Bells” singer opened up on the Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday with E! News.

“Keith is absolutely amazing,” she said about touring with the fellow country music singer. “It’s so much fun to get to share the stage with him.”

“Nicole stopped by, his daughters were there,” she said about Urban’s Oscar-winning actress wife, who is keeping close on the Australian leg of the tour.

“It’s nice to be around somebody like that,” Underwood said of the family man.

Underwood talked about parenting and keeping her family together, skills she feels Urban and Nicole Kidman have mastered. “I think it’s just making the effort and being conscious and knowing when to step away,” she said.

She’s open to continuing to take pointers from the couple. Underwood married professional ice-hockey player Mike Fisher in 2010. The two share one son together, Isaiah Michael.

“What would they do because obviously it’s working,” Underwood said of the Hollywood couple. “They’re so sweet and happy together.”