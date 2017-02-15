Carlos Santana Clarifies ‘Out of Context’ Remark That Beyoncé Is ‘Not a Singer’ Following BeyHive Backlash

Carlos Santana is attempting to stop the BeyHive’s swarm by explaining a comment he made about Beyoncé after the weekend’s Grammy Awards.

The legendary guitarist angered Beyoncé fans by suggesting Adele won the big prize of the night, Album of the Year, over the expecting mom because Beyoncé is “not a singer.”

“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana told the Australian Associated Press. “With all respect to our sister Beyoncé. Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music —music to model a dress — she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.”

He continued, “Adele can sing, sing. She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props. She can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins.”

Santana, who has won 13 Grammy Awards, took to Facebook on Tuesday to “clarify” the remark, saying he meant only to compliment Adele on her achievement.

“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies [sic],” he wrote. “My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyoncé and her family all the best.”

Soon after Santana’s alleged diss was published, he began trending on Twitter as Beyoncé fans came to her defense.

Carlos Santana saying Beyoncé isn't a singer is like someone saying to me Carlos Santana doesn't absolutely own the guitar. — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) February 14, 2017

Prince was a REAL guitar player and Carlos Santana makes margaritas. Don't @ me pic.twitter.com/0csjnlDP3i — Blue Ivy's Purse (@_catricia_) February 14, 2017

Beyoncé out sang and outperformed Carlos Santana at the superbowl pregame years ago so he can keep his comments pic.twitter.com/OR6MxrRxRY — Mark Del Figgalo (@theIifeofpabIo) February 14, 2017

Beyoncé sang on point while falling backward in a chair and didn't miss a beat or lose breath with twins on her diaphragm Carlos Santana — BlackITgirl (@joalmoore) February 14, 2017

When I saw Carlos Santana trending, I was scared he died. But it was just him insulting Beyonce and now I'm scared he'll be assassinated. — Alex Iosiovich (@Alex_Iosiovich) February 14, 2017

The fact that Carlos Santana said those comments after he's performed on stage with Beyoncé at halftime and witnessed her talent is baffling — eh (@Bowtobee) February 14, 2017

“Beyoncé sang on point while falling backward in a chair and didn’t miss a beat or lose breath with twins on her diaphragm,” wrote one Twitter user, referring to her Grammys performance of the songs “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

The set’s choreographer, Beyoncé’s longtime collaborator JaQuel Knight, told PEOPLE that he learned of the pregnancy relatively late in the rehearsal process.

“We were building the number and working on it a few weeks before she told us, and then she was sending notes, and the notes were kind of like, ‘Okay, what’s going on here?’ And then once we found out, when she told us, it made total sense, and it was the perfect occasion for it all!”