Cage the Elephant Wins Best Rock Album Grammy

Cage the Elephant won the Best Rock Album award at the 59th annual Grammys.

The full ballot featured Weezer’s Weezer (White Album), Gojira’s Magma, Panic! at the Disco’s Death of a Bachelor and blink-182’s California.

The Kentucky rockers returned with their fourth LP in 2015. Produced by Black Keys’ frontman Dan Auerbach and musically inspired by a team-up frontman Matt Shultz had with The Doors’ guitarist Robby Krieger at the 2014 Bonnaroo Festival, the set sees the band fold late ’60s rock into its fray. Laid bare across such classic sounds, however, the vocalist meditates on depression and what he sees as an inevitable, impending doom.

Last year the best rock album went to Muse for Drones.