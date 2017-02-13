Let’s Go! Bruno Mars (In a Sparkly Purple Suit) and The Time Pay Tribute to Prince

Bruno Mars helped the crowd at the Staples Center get nuts with a rousing tribute to Prince at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Mars, who also performed earlier in the show, took the stage in a sparkly, purple suit and white blouse, honoring the iconic artist‘s unique sense of style.

With every musician on the stage similarly outfitted, Mars crooned Prince’s 1984 hit “Let’s Go Crazy” after the song’s memorable spoken introduction played.

Before Mars took the stage, The Time – the Minneapolis funk group formed under Prince’s tutelage – performed their hits “Jungle Love” and “The Bird.”

Despite announcing a segment honoring Prince ahead of time, the Recording Academy had not shared which artists would participate before the telecast.

In the year since the 2016 Grammys, numerous musical icons have died, from Merle Haggard to George Michael.

But Prince, who won seven Grammys, may have shaken the community most. The legendary performer died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in April 2016 at the age of 57.