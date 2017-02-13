Brothers Osborne Were Blown Away by Maren Morris: ‘She’s Killing It at the Moment’

Add the Brothers Osborne to the list of Maren Morris‘ biggest fans.

The country duo say they’re impressed with all of the fantastic music that’s out right now — but perhaps none more than Morris.

“She’s [Morris] killing it at the moment. We’re so proud of her,” John tells the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network. “She’s been in town a few years, and I remember the first time we heard her sing — she’s a very understated human — and we saw her perform karaoke one night, and we were like, what the hell, this girl is ridiculous. And fast forward [to now], and she’s just blowing it up.”

“She’s in it for all the right reasons. Not only is she beautiful, she’s talented, she loves what she does, [but] she’s got a lot of heart. It’s only the beginning for her.”

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Expect performances from Adele, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr. and a pregnant Beyoncé.

Several exciting collaborations will also take place: A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson Paak and Dave Grohl; Alicia Keys with Maren Morris; Lady Gaga with Metallica; and the Weeknd with “Starboy” conspirators Daft Punk.

See the full list of nominees here.