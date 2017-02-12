Beyoncé Won Her First Grammy of Night — Before the Show Even Started

Beyoncé‘s Grammy Awards night is starting on a (figurative) high note!

The 35-year-old singer won the best music video category for “Formation” before the live show even got started. The Recording Academy announced the victory on Twitter.

Beyoncé is up for nine Grammys, making her the leading artist at the 2017 awards show. However, she won’t be sweeping all her categories. Her visual album “Lemonade” was up for best music film award, but the honor went to the Ron Howard’s film “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years.”

She isn’t the only one in the Knowles family celebrating a win, however. Her younger sister Solange won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for her song “Cranes in the Sky” at the pre-show ceremony.

Beyoncé, who announced she was expecting twins less than two weeks ago, will also perform at Sunday’s awards show.

Beyoncé and Adele will go head-to-head in multiple categories at the 2017 Grammys. The single-name singers are both up for three of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences top awards: record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year — for tracks “Formation” and “Hello” and albums Lemonade and 25, respectively.

Ironically, when it comes to Grammy records, both Beyoncé and Adele, 28, share one: the honor for most Grammys won by a female artist in one night. Bey took home six in 2010, while Adele won six in 2012.

But when it comes to most Grammy wins between them, Beyoncé has double the trophies of Adele with 20 Grammys previous to the 2017 show. She’s also the most nominated woman in the history of the Grammys, with 62 nominations. Her 20 wins makes her the second-most awarded woman, behind Alison Krauss (with 27 Grammys).