Beyoncé and Jay-Z Celebrate at Solange’s ‘Wine and Grind’ Grammys Afterparty

Beyoncé capped off a triumphant night at the 2017 Grammy Awards by partying with friends and family.

The 35-year-old singer picked up two Grammys Sunday night and gave a stunning performance of tracks “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” that had the Bey-hive buzzing.

Afterwards, she and husband Jay Z swung by sister Solange‘s “Wine and Grind: Grammy Edition” afterparty, held at a private residence in Los Angeles.

There, the pregnant star ditched her long-sleeved red sequin Peter Dundas gown for a stunning cleavage-bearing white goddess dress with gold accents and matching white cape. She accessorized the look with gold heels.

She danced the night away with former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, who was decked in head-to-toe red — with a blazer covering her bandeau and long silk skirt.

Solange was also in red, in a ruffly Brognano dress with Jennifer Fisher earrings. The 30-year-old singer won the best R&B performance Grammy for “Cranes in the Sky” earlier in the night.

Also at the party were Rashida Jones, Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, and Janelle Monaé — who wore a fringe crop top, black skirt and sleek stockings.

Beyoncé may have been celebrating on Sunday night, but fans and critics were slamming the Recording Academy for awarding Adele‘s 25 the album of the year title over the singer’s Lemonade.

Solange seemed to be among those outraged. In a series of tweets, she addressed the controversy — and the Grammys’ history with race.

“There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year,” she tweeted Monday afternoon. “There have been over 200 black artist who have performed.”

Shortly after, Solange offered her social media followers a call to action, tweeting: “Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g’s.”

The posts aren’t the first time Solange has appeared to weigh in on her sister’s snub. After the show, she tweeted “wuddup frank,” sharing a link to Grammy boycotter Frank Ocean‘s open letter to the show’s producers saying the annual awards suffer “cultural bias and general nerve damage.”

Solange later deleted all three of these posts on Monday evening,