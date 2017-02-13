The Most Memorable Quotes from the 2017 Grammys
From the heartwarming to the hilarious
"I will never forget my first Grammy nomination, or the dress I wore that night."
— Jennifer Lopez, referencing her infamous 2000 Grammys dress while presenting the award for best new artist
"It was a few years ago, and it was before Josh and I were able to make money playing music. And I called him up and I said, 'Hey Josh, do you want to come over to my rental house and watch the Grammys?' …As we were watching we noticed that every single one of us was in our underwear. And seriously, Josh turned to me said, 'If we ever win a Grammy we should receive it just like this.'"
— Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accepting the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out"
"I am blessed to have daughters, wonderful daughters, all of whom make me proud with everything they do. All grammy winners tonight, too … What makes me most proud and why I'm here tonight to introduce Beyoncé is the devotion and love I see in her for her daughter, and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her. I believe she earned nine Grammy nominations for her Lemonade album this year because of all of that and more."
— Tina Knowles, introducing daughter Beyoncé's performance
"It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves, and have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it's vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes."
— Beyoncè, accepting the award for best urban contemporary album for Lemonade
"I didn't think that we were going to get this one. I don’t have cool stuff to say this time ... And this is for every indie artist, everybody who's been doing this mixtape stuff for a long ass time."
— Chance the Rapper, accepting the award for best rap album
"I know it's live TV; I’m sorry I can't do it again, like last year. I'm sorry for swearing. I'm sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again? I'm sorry — I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry, I'm sorry for swearing! I'm really sorry. Sorry."
"I will never forget sitting with my husband René when 'My Heart Will Go On' won the Grammy award for song of the year 18 years ago."
— Céline Dion, presenting the award for song of the year
"I'm not feeling the political climate right now. I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you've been perpetuating throughout the United States. I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban."
— Busta Rhymes, while performing with A Tribe Called Quest
"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album for me, the Lemonade album is just so monumental. Beyoncé, it was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul baring, and we all got to see a side of you that you don't always let us see and we appreciate that, and all us artists here adore you. You are our light! And the way that you make me and my frieds feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves and I love you, I always have and I always will."
— Adele, after winning the award for album of the year
