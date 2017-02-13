Alicia Keys and Maren Morris Duet on ‘Once’ at the Grammys

After their previous collaboration during an episode of CMT Crossroads back in December, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris reunited at the 59th annual Grammys on Sunday night.

Morris took to the stage first, crooning in a sparkling leotard with long, wide sleeves. Soon, Keys strutted out in a shimmering bodysuit.

The two interacted with each other passionately as they belted out the lyrics to the hit.

Taking a short break from her first-ever headlining tour, Morris recently announced the performance via Twitter.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m performing at the #Grammys!!” Morris tweeted. She later added, “AND I’m gonna collab with my girl @aliciakeys again for this incredibly special night of music. See you through the tv!”

Morris was up for four awards during tonight’s show, including the best new artist award that Keys took home in 2002. The “My Church” singer was also nominated for best country solo performance, best country song, and best country album for her debut album, Hero.