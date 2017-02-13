Adele Apologizes for Swearing and Explains Why She Got So Upset During Her Performance as She Wins Song of the Year

Adele offered a heartfelt apology for her rocky Grammys performance as she accepted the award for song of the year.

The 28-year-old won her second song of the year Grammy, this time for 2015’s “Hello.” After taking to the stage and gushing over Céline Dion — who introduced her — Adele was sure to note her heartbreaking technical problem while paying tribute to George Michael on stage.

“First of all, I really do apologize for swearing,” she said. “George Michael, I love him. He means a lot to me, so I’m really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.”

She later added that she often gets “nervous” at the award show.

The singer previously earned the same Grammy in 2012 for 2010’s “Rolling in the Deep.” She also won the record of the year and best short form music video awards that year.

In addition to song of the year, Adele was nominated for record of the year and best solo pop performance. “Hello” was the first track she released since 2011’s Grammy-winning 21. It’s produced by Greg Kurstin, who’s also collaborated with other pop stars like Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, and Sia.

“She didn’t want to just go through and write a pop song with any particular formula,” Kurstin told EW soon after the song’s release. “We talked about Tom Waits, and different storytellers like that. I think that was the idea, that we wanted to do something that was very honest about where she was at right now, and she wanted to do something that was real and believable.”

“Hello” beat out Beyoncé‘s “Formation,” Mike Posner’s “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself” and Lukas Graham‘s “7 Years.”

Last year, the song of the year went to Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge’s “Thinking Out Loud.”