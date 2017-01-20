Adele to Perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards

This article first appeared on EW.com.

For the fourth time in her career, Adele will perform at the annual Grammy Awards ceremony. The event announced Friday morning that the star would perform a song from her Album of the Year-nominated 25 during the Feb. 12 broadcast.

Adele’s third LP earned her nominations in four other categories this year: Record of the Year (“Hello”), Song of the Year (“Hello”) — are you noticing a pattern, here? — Best Pop Solo Performance (“Hello”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (25). She has previously won 10 golden gramophones.

The pop megastar is the first performer the producers have announced; more names are expected to follow soon. James Corden will serve as host. The 59th Grammy Awards telecast will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles; they will air live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.