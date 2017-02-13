Adele Confirms Marriage to Simon Konecki as She Accepts Grammy

Rumor has it… those marriage rumors are true!

Adele confirmed that she and longtime love Simon Konecki have tied the knot while accepting the Grammy Award for album of the year for 25 on Sunday.

After spending much of her acceptance speech gushing over fellow nominee Beyoncé, Adele said, “Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it.”

Later, Adele referred to Konecki as her “partner” while answering questions from reporters in the press room backstage.

The couple – who share son Angelo, 4 – set the internet on fire last month when the singer was spotted out and about wearing a band on her left ring finger. Reps for the Grammy winner had “no comment” at the time.

Konecki, 42, and Adele, 28, first met in 2011 but kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight until the star announced her pregnancy in 2012.

Earlier this year, the Grammy winner opened up about her “perfect” and “confident” partner. “I have no desire to be with anyone in show business because we all have egos,” she told Vanity Fair of finding lasting love. “He’s not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing. It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in.”

Adele wrapped up her world tour in November and has been spending more time in Los Angeles, where she now owns a home.

“The reason her relationship works with Simon is because they are on the same page. Their priority is their son, and Adele loves being a mother. Angelo is a very happy little boy,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

The “Hello” singer kicked off the Grammys with the record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance-winning track. She also performed a tribute to late singer George Michael, during which she stopped midway through “Fastlove” to re-start.