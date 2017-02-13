Hello!

For the fourth time in her career, Adele performed at the Grammy Awards. She kicked off the show with a performance of “Hello” off her record-setting third LP, 25, which was released in November 2015.

The 28-year-old slipped out of her green gown — which she flaunted on the red carpet — and in to a sparkling number. At the end of the performance, the star gave a special shout out to her 4-year-old son Angelo James.

“Hello, baby!” she said sweetly.

Before the show began, Adele won the Grammys for best pop solo performance (for “Hello”) and best pop vocal album (for 25).

Last year, her performance of the understated “All I Ask,” also off 25, was besieged by audio problems. This year all the drama was reserved for her full-bodied soprano.

The singer entered the evening with the potential to add five golden gramophones to her already-impressive collection. Along with album of the year, 25 earned a pop vocal album of the year nomination while the set’s lead single, “Hello,” was up for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance.