Why Adele Gave Her Grammy Award to Beyoncé: ‘I Felt Like It Was Her Time to Win’

Adele is happy to share her album of the year Grammy with Beyoncé.

The British songstress not only delivered a heart-wrenching speech about Beyoncé after her album 25 won over Lemonade, but Adele proceeded to break her Grammy in half while onstage, reportedly to give to the “Hold Up” singer.

In the Grammys press room, the 28-year-old singer explained why she dedicated her award to Beyoncé.

“I spoke to her just before, to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward and she was very gracious as you would expect from her,” Adele said. “She is my icon—for my whole life since I was 11 years old.”

The 28-year-old singer recalled her friends in school introducing her to the song “No, No, No” by Destiny’s Child and hearing Beyoncé for the first time.

“I literally remember so clearly how I felt,” Adele said. “I fell in love immediately with her. I was 11 and I’m 28 now, and the way that I felt when I heard ‘No, No, No’ was exactly the same as how I felt when I heard Lemonade last year.”

“I felt like it was her time to win,” Adele said. “I felt this album showed another side of her that we haven’t seen and I felt blessed to walk into that situation. I, of course, am very, very grateful, but I felt the need because I love her — I felt like she was more worthy.”

Adele broke down in tears when she walked onstage to receive the night’s final and biggest prize.

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” she said, acknowledging the expectant singer, who was mere steps away from her.

“It was so monumental and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring,” Adele continued. “We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that. All us artists here adore you. You are our light!”