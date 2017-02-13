If you thought nothing could top Adele‘s heart-wrenching speech to Beyoncé, think again.

Just after delivering her mic-dropping speech after winning a Grammy for album of the year over Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Adele broke her Grammy in half while onstage, reportedly to give to the “Hold Up” singer.

In the Grammys press room, the “Hello” singer addressed what it felt like to realize her album, 25, had won.

“Like I said in my speech, my album of the year is Lemonade. So a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé stan — not going to lie,” she revealed. “I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win. What the f— does she have to do to win album of the year?”

Adele broke down in tears when she walked back onstage to receive the night’s final and biggest prize.

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” she said, acknowledging the expectant singer, who was mere steps away from her.

“It was so monumental and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring,” Adele continued. “We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that. All us artists here adore you. You are our light!”